UofSC selects recruiter to help with search for next university president

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The University of South Carolina has selected a recruiter to assist with its presidential search. The university announced that it selected R. William Funk & Associates to assist with the search for a new president.

The Funk & Associates consulting firm specializes in recruitment for roles in higher education. The firm previously helped the university’s presidential search in 2008.

“Funk & Associates has extensive experience conducting successful searches for university presidents and chancellors across the United States. The firm’s recruiting strategies have helped place many impressive candidates, including minorities and women, at leading universities throughout the country and within South Carolina,” said Ernest Jenkins, chair of the Faculty Senate for the Palmetto College campuses and a member of the Presidential Candidate Search Committee. “These advantages, and their history of outreach to members of university communities, make them a compelling choice to assist us.”

Interim President Harris Pastides has agreed to serve in the position as president until a successor is found.

For more information about the search for a new president, visit UofSC’s website.