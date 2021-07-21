Local Living: Steve Martin and Martin Short bringing laughs to the Township Auditorium, job fair in Columbia tomorrow and more!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Local Living with ABC Columbia is brought to you by Allure Medical.

Journey fans, book your calendars! Resurrection, the Journey tribute band, is coming to the Icehouse Amphitheater. The concert is Friday, October 15 from 6-10 p.m. Tickets are $24, but Resurrection has routinely sold out in past years, so you are encouraged to get tickets early.

Legendary band Earth, Wind & Fire is coming to the Township Auditorium in October! Tickets go on sale Friday, June 11, starting at 10 a.m. on ticketmaster.com. Prices range from $49.50-$175. The show kicks off on October 9. You and the family can enjoy some of the band’s biggest hits like “September,” “Shining Star” and “Boogie Wonderland.”

Steve Martin and Martin Short will perform a comedy show in Columbia this fall. The event is scheduled for Saturday, October 23 at the Township Auditorium. Tickets go on sale June 8 at 10 a.m., and they start at $75. Their show, called “The Funniest Show In Town At The Moment” was originally scheduled for September 2020, but was cancelled due to the pandemic.

The City of Columbia and the Department of Employment are hosting a community job fair Thursday. It will take place from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Drew Wellness Center. You can meet with career coaches, local employers and participate in workshops to help kick start your career. Officials say numerous local employers from Prisma Health to Kroger and The COMET will be in attendance.