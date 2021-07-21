Richland County asking for public input on how federal housing funds should be distributed

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Richland County is offering residents a chance to weigh in on how more than $2 million in grants will be distributed.

The county will hold a virtual public hearing next Wednesday to gather input on how it spends $2.4 million in federal funding to aid low to medium income residents. This comes as county officials go over the Annual Action Plan for the next fiscal year. A draft executive summary of this plan can be found here.

To participate in the hearing, go to www.richlandcountysc.gov.