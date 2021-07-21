Sumter PD looking for man who peered through a window of an occupied home

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Sumter Police Department says they are looking for a man who was seen looking through the window of an occupied home last month.

Police say a cash reward may be available for information leading to the arrest of 31-year-old Eugene Rhinehart III. Investigators say Rhinehart was seen looking through the window of the home in the Crosswell area of Sumter on June 30.

If you know where Rhinehart is, call the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700 or submit a tip to Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Tips can also be submitted online at p3tips.com.