LEXINGTON SC (WOLO) — So it is summertime, and with it comes backyard parties, BBQ’s and overall a taste for something a little lighter than the stick to your ribs heavy…but awesome…chili or figgy pudding. The great thing about this delight is that it can be a side, but with the chicken, it can stand on its own, and be scrumptious!

With that in mind, on this Tasty Tuesday, the Manmade Gourmet, Tyler Ryan, and Mary Ann Keim from MAK’s Meals decided to share a super simple but very tasty Summer Tortellini Salad w Grilled Chicken recipe (with a special ending).

Now to keep it easy, we elected to use frozen tortellini and pre cooked chicken breast. You can, of course, make it fresh, but this was the speedy version that you can whip up in less than an hour, and spend about $22 bucks.

Here’s what you need:

2 packages of cheese Tortellini prepared according to package (usually boiled for 2-3 minutes)

1 package of ready made Tyson grilled chicken

1 cup cherry tomatoes, cut in half

1/2 red onion spiraled

1 green pepper cut into strips

Fresh basil chop half, save half for garnish

1 jar roasted red bell peppers (drained)

3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 cup Italian dressing

1/4 c balsamic vinegar

Here’s what you do:

Place water on stove, and once it reaches a nice rolling boil, put in both packs of tortellini and cook, and heat EVOO in skillet and sauté grilled chicken

Remember to cook the tortellini for about 3 minutes – they are already soft, and you don’t want to overcook. Once they are done, strain, and place to the side.

While the chicken is cooking, half the cherry tomatoes, strip the preen peppers, spiral the onions, and dice up half the fresh basil (You will use the other half as garnish.)

Once the chicken is heated, keeping in mind it is already cooked, pour half of balsamic vinegar and drizzle 2 tbsp Italian dressing on top.

Slowly add vegetables, and saute on low until vegetables are clear and soft.

Remove the chicken and veggies from the heat, and in a large bowl, layer your pasta and chicken/vegetables, pouring remainder of balsamic vinegar and Italian dressing over the dish.

Top with basil.

Now, as an added treat, we decided to also serve Grilled Croissants with Honey. This is super simple – Take baked croissants from the deli, butterfly them, and grill until lightly brown on both sides. Once cooled, drizzle honey over the top. YUMMY!

You can plate this up, and serve with your favorite summertime beverage, and share with friends…

But that means you may run out too soon…

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Tyler Ryan is an award winning television and radio personality, writer, investigative journalist, and professional emcee. He appears daily on ABC Columbia’s Good Morning Columbia, as well as the radio stations in the iHeart Media Network. Tyler also regularly appears as a criminal expert and journalist on regional and national crime based programs. You can contact him directly via EMAIL Or on the socials: Tyler’s Instagram // Tyler’s Facebook