Turkey hunter who found Samantha Josephson’s body speaks at trial

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Wednesday marks day two in the trial of Nathaniel Rowland, the man accused of kidnapping and killing a University of South Carolina student in 2019. We’re continuing to follow that trial on the death of Samantha Josephson, who prosecutors say mistook Rowland’s car for her Uber ride in Five Points.

First to testify Wednesday was a turkey hunter who initially found Josephson’s body in Clarendon County. He says he knew of Rowland but was not acquainted with him. The court also heard from law enforcement who responded to the scene where the body was found, as well as Columbia Police describing the moments they pulled over Rowland’s Chevy Impala.

Opening statements in the case Tuesday revealed none of the DNA evidence found on Josephson’s body matches Rowland, according to his attorney. However, prosecutors said the University of South Carolina student got into Rowland’s car and was trapped because he had turned on the child locks in his back seat, so the doors could only be opened from the outside.

Rowland could face up to life in prison if convicted.

We’ll continue to keep you updated on the latest in the case on air and our website.