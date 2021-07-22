Camden PD: Three arrests made during investigation into a murder at the Mona Lisa Motel

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Police in Camden say one person is charged with murder and two others are in custody following an incident inside a local motel.

Just after midnight last Tuesday officers say they responded to the Mona Lisa Motel on Dekalb Street. Police say Shahid Shabazz was found unresponsive in one of the rooms and was later pronounced dead.

Police say Jordan McKeever was arrested at the scene and charged with murder and misprision of a felon. Additionally, investigators say Dexter Thomas and Ceion Bell were arrested at the scene and charged with misprision of a felon. All three were taken to the Kershaw County Detention Center.

Anyone with additional information about this incident should call the Lieutenant Penny Lloyd with the Camden Police Department at 803-425-6025 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.