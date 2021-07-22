Clemson in familiar territory at ACC Media Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Clemson Tigers are no strangers to the city of Charlotte, maybe more so than any other team in the ACC.

The Tigers have ended each of the last six seasons at Bank of America Stadium hoisting up an ACC Championship trophy. This season, they’ll also have the chance to start the season in Charlotte when they face Georgia on Sept. 4.

It’s a big game to start the season, but in a stadium where Clemson is all too familiar in big-game situations.

Dabo Swinney and his players spoke on that familiarity at ACC Media Kickoff Thursday.