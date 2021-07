Jury hears from handwriting expert in the trial of Nathaniel Rowland

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In day three of testimony in the trial of Nathaniel Rowland, the prosecution brought up more witnesses to the stand. We’ve seen crime scene and autopsy pictures.

On Thursday, the court heard from a handwriting expert.

Rowland is accused of murdering USC student Samantha Josephson in March 2019.

The trial is set to resume Friday morning at 10 a.m.