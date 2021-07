Recap of day two in the trial of Nathaniel Rowland

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The murder and kidnapping trial of Nathaniel Rowland, the man accused of killing University of South Carolina student Samantha Josephson in 2019, continues Thursday with testimony from law enforcement.

The trial reconvened Thursday morning after a day of telling testimony Wednesday, including one from Rowland’s former girlfriend.

ABC Columbia’s Josh Berry gives us the full recount.