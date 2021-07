Section of West Columbia Riverwalk temporarily closed due to maintenance

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to city officials, a section of the West Columbia Riverwalk is closed to the public due to maintenance. The part of the Riverwalk from Moffatt Street to the Gervais Street bridge is temporarily closed, but the Riverwalk is still open from the Amphitheater at Alexander Road to the Cayce connection.