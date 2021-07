SLED releases redacted 911 call from investigation into double murder of members of prominent Lowcountry family

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division released new information from the murders of two members of a prominent legal family in the Lowcountry. Back in June, investigators say Alex Murdaugh discovered the bodies of his wife and son in a home on their hunting property in Colleton County.

SLED released redacted versions of the 911 calls from that evening.