Local Living: Free admission for kids 12 and under at the State Museum this weekend, section of Riverwalk back open and more!

The City of Columbia wants to help build relationships with area neighborhoods. The city announced they will host National Night Out next Thursday from 6-8 p.m. It will take place at Page Ellington Park. Organizers say the event is designed to promote police-community partnerships.

The State Museum is offering free admission for kids 12 and under this weekend. Saturday and Sunday, kids 12 and under can get in for free. You can check out shows, tours and special kid activities.

A portion of the West Columbia Riverwalk that was closed yesterday reopened today. The area from Moffatt Street to the Gervais Street Bridge was temporarily closed for maintenance, but it is now open.