SLED forensic scientist testifies Wednesday in Nathaniel Rowland murder trial

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Friday, several key investigators take the stand in day four of the murder trial of Nathaniel Rowland. Rowland is accused of killing University of South Carolina student Samantha Josephson in 2019.

Prosecutors allege Josephson got into Rowland’s car, thinking it was an Uber outside a bar in Five Points. Her body was later found in a wooded area in Clarendon County. Authorities say she was stabbed 30 times.

On Thursday, the prosecution brought many witnesses to the stand. Among those, the owner of a cell phone store who testified that Rowland tried to sell him a cell phone the day after Josephson’s disappearance, and the court heard from a SLED forensic scientist who testified about evidence, including shoes and clothing.