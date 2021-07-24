21-year-old arrested for attempted murder after overnight shooting in Five Points

COLUMBIA (WOLO): A 21-year-old man has been arrested after an early morning shooting in Columbia.

Columbia Police say Johnathan Wise is accused of shooting a 33-year-old man in the lower body at Jake’s Bar & Grill on Devine Street around 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

According to police, information gathered at the scene indicated business staff, including the victim, told Wise to leave the restaurant because of unruly and disruptive behavior. As Wise was being escorted out of the building, he allegedly shot his firearm at the two employees, hitting one in the lower body.

Police say Wise is accused of running from the scene after the shooting, but was found and arrested soon after on Devine Street.

The victim remains in the hospital with a non-life threatening injury. No other injuries were reported.

Wise is charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm during a violent crime. He remains at the Alvin S. Detention Center after a judge denied bond.