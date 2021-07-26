City of Columbia, CPD hosting ‘Re-Engage Columbia’ event Thursday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The City of Columbia and the Columbia Police Department will host their annual National Night Out this Thursday. The ‘Re-Engage Columbia’ event will take place at Page Ellington Park from 6-8 p.m.

While the event had to be cancelled last year due to COVID-19, the city is excited to bring free food, music and entertainment to residents, as well as strengthening police-community relations.

You can visit National Night Out’s website for more information