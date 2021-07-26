Deputies in Florence looking for missing woman from Camden

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Florence County deputies need your help to find a missing woman from Camden. Authorities say they believe 34-year-old Sherina Monique Smith may have run out of gas, and she was last seen walking towards Florence on I-20 East near mile marker 141 on Saturday morning.

Authorities say Smith is 5’6″, weighs approximately 177 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where she may be, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.