Local author hosts book signing for poem dedicated to mothers who have lost children

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A local author held a book signing to help raise awareness for a rare syndrome on Sunday. Stephanie Gives-Winckler held a book signing for “Mommy & Me Under the Magnolia Tree” at the Robert Mills House & Gardens in Columbia.

The book is a poem dedicated to mothers who have lost children. Stephanie lost her daughter Tiffanie Nina Simone in 2011 due to complications with Rett syndrome. She’s working to raise awareness on the disorder in honor of her daughter.

This is Gives’ second children’s book.