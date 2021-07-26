No charges to be filed in the death of Jamal Sutherland in a Lowcountry jail

CNN– No charges will be filed against the deputies involved in the death of a mentally ill man in the Lowcountry. Solicitor Scarlett Wilson said that evidence from the lengthy investigation into the death of Jamal Sutherland would not lead to convictions of the officers involved.

Sutherland passed away at the Al Cannon Detention Center in North Charleston back in January, while being forcibly removed from his jail cell for a bond hearing.

Solicitor Wilson says Sutherland’s death remains under investigation by the FBI.