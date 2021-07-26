Sumter PD looking for those involved in the theft of a truck used to steal a utility trailer

1/2 Sumter PD Truck Theft 7 26 Stolen truck Source: Sumter Police Department

2/2 Sumter PD Truck Theft 7 26 Trailer Stolen pickup truck used to take utility trailer. Source: Sumter Police Department



COLUMBIA, SC(WOLO)– The Sumter Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding the individuals involved with the theft of a pickup truck that was later used to steal a utility trailer.

Police say the truck picture above was stolen sometime between June 21 and the morning of June 22 from the parking lot of the Hampton Inn on Broad Street. Authorities say the truck was later used on June 23 to steal a 16-foot Spartan box from a flooring business on Wesmark Boulevard.

Officials say the stolen truck is a 2005 black Ford F-250 with offsett Scorpion rims, a scratch on the tailgate and a dent on the left tail light.

If you see the pickup truck or the trailer, call the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Tips can also be submitted online at p3tips.com.