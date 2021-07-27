Department of Education: SC public schools will not adopt CDC’s recommendations for required masks

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now says all Americans should wear masks indoors in areas of high coronavirus transmission, regardless of their vaccination status. Additionally, the CDC recommends wearing masks in schools.

The South Carolina Department of Education says public schools in the state will not adopt the CDC’s recommendations on required mask wearing in schools, but also said face coverings may still be encouraged in accordance with health recommendations.

This means that while the use of face coverings may continue to be encouraged in accordance with public health recommendations, S.C. public schools will not be adopting the CDC’s recommendations for required mask use. — S.C. Department of Education (@EducationSC) July 27, 2021