Jim Hudson Automotive Group donates $200,000 to Harvest Hope

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A Midlands car dealership made a major donation to help in the fight against hunger. Jim Hudson Automotive Group

gave Harvest Hope Food Bank a check for $200,000.

The donation is a part of the Hudson 2000 Sales Race event and the company’s nine millionth meal donation to Harvest Hope. This is the 10th year for the annual event.