Jury begins deliberations in trial for the murder of a USC student in 2019

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Closing arguments concluded and the jury moved to deliberations in the trial of Nathaniel Rowland. Rowland is accused of murdering USC student Samantha Josephson in March of 2019.

Prosecutors allege Josephson got into Rowland’s car, thinking it was an Uber outside a bar in Five Points. She then was trapped in the vehicle because Rowland had turned on the child locks in his backseat so the doors could only be opened from the outside, authorities said. Her body was later found in a wooded area in Clarendon County.

A forensic pathologist testifying Monday said Josephson had been stabbed more than 100 times.