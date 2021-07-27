Sumter County deputies investigating after a body is found in Manchester State Forest

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says they are conducting a death investigation after a man’s body was discovered in a car in Manchester State Forest last week.

On July 22, authorities say they were notified by officers with the South Carolina Forestry Commission of the body being found. Officials later identified the man as 55-year-old Gregory Scott Abbott, of Columbia. Deputies say they responded to the scene that evening and have been investigating since.

An autopsy was scheduled for July 27.