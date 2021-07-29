CAE reports higher than projected passengers traveling through the airport so far this year

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Officials with the Columbia Metropolitan Airport say the number of passengers passing through the airport so far this year has been higher than they projected.

“The rate at which passengers have returned to air travel this year has been more than we initially projected in late 2020,” said CAE Executive Director, Mike Gula. “We’re pleased to see the consistent increase in passenger traffic through the airport and thank the community for their continued support in utilizing CAE.”

Below is a breakdown of the number of passengers the airport saw each month.

January- 37,007

February- 37,244

March- 56,401

April- 60,203

May- 73,013

June- 83,289

In comparison, the airport says they saw 28,925 passengers in June of 2020.

Airport officials say the increase in travelers has allowed them to bring back several routes that were previously paused.

“With the exception of our nonstop service to LGA on both Delta Air Lines and American Airlines, all of our routes have resumed,” said Kim Jamieson, Director of Marketing and Air Service Development. “In December of 2020 we successfully added our newest Low Cost Carrier, Silver Airways that currently has service to Tampa and Orlando, Florida with service to Fort Lauderdale returning in late August.”

Officials with CAE remind you that masks are required in the airport.