Consumer News: Disney bringing back indoor mask requirements, tax-free weekend coming up and more!

CNN– Federal financial relief programs for COVID-19 are now starting to expire, and lawmakers are not focused on extending them again. Mandy Gaither has a closer look at what it means for renters and homeowners who have fallen behind on payments.

If you are headed to Disney, grab that mask. This week, Disney World and Disneyland announced they will once again require masks indoors. Disney’s parks announced Wednesday that it will abide by health guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The parks will require all employees and guests to wear masks indoors, beginning July 30.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– You can save money on back to school shopping next month. The South Carolina Department of Revenue is gearing up for the annual tax-free weekend. It will take place Friday August 6-Sunday, August 8. You can buy eligible items without paying the state’s 6% sales tax. You can purchase everything from pencils and pens, backpacks, some clothing and even computers.