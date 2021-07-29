Local Living: St. Patrick’s Day festival returning to Five Points, celebrate National Chicken Wind Day and more!

Right now, the Columbia Museum of Art is hosting a free exhibition at it’s CMA Underground event. You can explore art and culture with a night full of punk rock performances, hip-hop sets and more. The event runs until 8 p.m.

The luck of the Irish will be in Five Points next year. This week organizers announced the annual St. Patrick’s Day festival will return in 2022. The festival was cancelled two years in a row due to COVID-19. It will return for its 40th anniversary. The festival will take place on March 19, 2022.

CNN– It’s a great day to spread your wings and fly to your favorite restaurant! Today is National Chicken Wing Day! From dry rub to boneless to all the sauces, you can post your favorites using the social media hashtag #NationalChickenWingDay”.