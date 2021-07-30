Orangeburg DPS: Officer fired for use of force during incident on Monday



COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Officials with the City of Orangeburg held a press conference about an incident involving a law enforcement officer earlier this week.

City of Orangeburg Department of Public Safety Director Michael Adams addressed the media, giving a brief rundown of the incident. Shortly after 5 p.m. on Monday, officers say they were called to the 700 block of Colleton Street for a report of a man with a gun. During their response, Adams says one officer used force that was later deemed to be outside the scope of the department’s use of force policy.

Adams says the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division was called the next morning for assistance. Authorities say investigators met on Wednesday and the officer involved was terminated.

Little details about the incident were shared in the press conference, as Adams says the investigation with SLED is still ongoing.