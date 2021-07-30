Ray Tanner releases statement on Texas and Oklahoma accepting invites to join the SEC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– On Friday, the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma officially accepted invitations to join the Southeastern Conference.

University of South Carolina Athletic Director Ray Tanner released the following statement after the news.

“The addition of the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma into the Southeastern Conference will excite Gamecock student-athletes, coaches, and fans. Thirty years ago, the University of South Carolina accepted an invitation to join the SEC. Each day since, the young men and women who have represented our program have benefited from the conference’s mission. The SEC continues to be positioned well for athletic and academic success, and we are proud to be part of such a great conference that enriches the experiences of our student-athletes. The SEC is the best and toughest athletic conference in the nation. Our student-athletes and coaches have always enjoyed competing in this great league and look forward to the opportunity to do so against the Longhorns and Sooners as members of the SEC.”

According to officials, both schools will join the league, beginning in 2025.