Deputies investigating shooting on Birch Hollow Drive in Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says deputies are investigating a shooting in Columbia that injured one person. Just before midnight on Saturday, deputies say they were called to the 100 block of Birch Hollow Drive for reports of a person being shot.

When they arrived, authorities say they found a male who was shot in the upper body, and he was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Investigators say they were told that someone shot into the home from outside while several people were inside the home.

If you have any information about this incident, submit a tip to Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.