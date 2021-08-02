RCSD investigating shooting on Oneil Court that sent a man and woman to the hospital

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says they are investigating a shooting that sent a man and woman to the hospital on Sunday.

Just after 2 a.m. Sunday, deputies say they were called to the 200 block of Oneil Street for reports of a person who was shot. Once on the scene, deputies say they discovered two individuals who both had been shot in the upper body. The man and woman were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information about this shooting, submit a tip to Crimestoppers at crimesc.com.