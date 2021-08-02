Richland One releases statement on the death of a former board member

RICHLAND CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Richland School District One is remembering the life and legacy of a former school board member.

Officials released a statement on Sunday that King Benjamin Lindbergh Jeffcoat died on July 30. It also said that he served on the Richland One Board of School Commissioners for 14 years.

In the statement, Board Chairman Aaron Bishop and Superintendent Dr. Craig Witherspoon say that Jeffcoat “was a true Richland One legend and he will never be forgotten. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during their time of mourning.”

The statement also acknowledged the accomplishments of Jeffcoat, saying he was a member of the first graduating class of C.A. Johnson High School in 1950 and served as a teacher, assistant principal, principal and counselor during his 33 years as an educator.

In 2012, he also was inducted into the Richland One Hall of Fame in recognition of his outstanding service and contributions to the school district.

Jeffcoat was 90 years old.