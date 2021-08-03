Local Living: Harlem Globetrotters come to CLA Thursday, City of Columbia hosting event for teens Friday and more!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Local Living with ABC Columbia is brought to you by Allure Medical.

The Harlem Globetrotters are bringing their talents to the Midlands in a show called the “Spread Game Tour” on August 5. The show is described as part streetball from the players who defined it, and part interactive family entertainment. The new tour is promised to show off the best of the Globetrotters’ talent and game. Tickets are on sale at ticketmaster.com.

The top bull riders in the country are bucking into the Midlands this summer! The Professional Bull Riders Pendleton Whiskey Velocity Tour will be at Colonial Life Arena on Saturday, August 7. This will be the second appearance of the PBR Tour in Columbia. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, on ticketmaster.com, starting at $15.

The City of Newberry is inviting you to stroll, shop and sip your way through Main Street next Friday night. From 4-9 p.m. on August 6, you can enjoy history tours, live music and dine at your favorite bars and restaurants in the downtown area. The night will be finished off with a free showing of Disney’s “Raya and the Last Dragon” at Newberry’s Memorial Park.

The City of Columbia is continuing their Prime Time in the Parks events for teens with a pool party! Friday night, the city will host the event for teens at the Maxcy Gregg Park from 7-10 p.m. If you can’t make it this weekend, the last event will be a movie night on August 13 at the Lorick Park baseball field.