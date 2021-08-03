SC senators hear rules on spending $2.5B in federal relief

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Just a little more than a month after figuring out how to spend $11 billion in this year’s state budget, South Carolina senators are starting to talk about how to spend $2.5 billion more of federal COVID-19 relief.

The Senate subcommittee coming up with its own spending plan met for the first time Tuesday and heard the rules and limitations on how the money can be spent.

They also heard a world of possibilities — fixing water and sewer problems or extending service, giving government employees a pandemic bonus, making up for a budget shortfall caused by the economic shutdown or improving public health.

There are things the money can’t be used for, including decreasing taxes, shoring up pensions, and legal settlements or infrastructure outside water, sewer and broadband internet. Then there are gray areas: Would a new fire truck or police car fit in the rules? If a government used money it saved to pay its bills during the pandemic, how strict is the rule against using the money to replenish reserves?