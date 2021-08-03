University of South Carolina reverses indoor mask requirement

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The University of South Carolina is reversing its decision last week to require masks inside campus buildings. This comes after South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson wrote a legal opinion saying the university could not legally require mask wearing.

Interim University President Harris Pastides released a statement about the decision, in which he said masks will not be required, except in university health care facilities or on campus transportation. The changes go into effect immediately.

“During my training in epidemiology, there was a maxim about transmissible diseases like COVID-19 that stated, “No one can be safe until everyone is safe.” I also remember the eradication of smallpox in 1980 through vaccination, as well as the effective vaccine control of polio, measles, mumps, rubella and other serious illnesses when I was a child. There were some side effects to the vaccines, as there are with every medication, but without doubt vaccines have saved millions of lives. Because vaccination cannot be required in South Carolina, I felt that face coverings would go a long way in preventing the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19, which is highly contagious, on campus. I did not think that the law precluded this action,” said Harris Pastides in his statement Tuesday.

Pastides also called on students and staff to do their part to held prevent the spread of the virus.

“I deeply respect all persons’ rights to make their own choices, and I respect our federal and state governments’ roles in guiding our university. I remain committed to encouraging all Gamecocks to wear face coverings and to get vaccinated for the benefit of themselves and others,” said Pastides.

