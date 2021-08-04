Academy Sports and Outdoors donating workout equipment to Alcorn Middle School

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Students at one Midlands middle school will be sporting some new workout gear this season.

Academy Sports and Outdoors is gifting thousands of dollars in new workout equipment to Alcorn Middle School, including weight benches, dumb bells and jump ropes. The Alcorn physical education teacher said she wanted her students to get back to exercise, and what better way than with the help of a new fully equipped workout room?