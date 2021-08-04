Shark attacks lifeguard on Hilton Head Island

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — A lifeguard on South Carolina’s Hilton Head Island has been bitten by a shark, authorities said.

The lifeguard is recovering and expected to survive after Tuesday’s attack, WTOC-TV reported.

The lifeguard was checking water conditions in the Palmetto Dunes area when the bite happened, according to the operations manager of Shore Beach Services.

He suffered deep lacerations to the chest area, the Savannah television station reported.

The lifeguard was taken by helicopter to a hospital in Savannah, Georgia.