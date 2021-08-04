South Carolina capital’s mayor ponders school mask mandate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The mayor of South Carolina’s capital city is considering issuing a school mask mandate, a move he says would protect vaccine-ineligible children amid the coronavirus’s resurgence.

The effort would put Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin, a Democrat, at odds with Republican Gov. Henry McMaster as well as the GOP-controlled Legislature, which recently barred such policies for all public schools.

Benjamin, who has previously declared a state of emergency during the pandemic, said during a City Council meeting Tuesday that he was considering issuing a new one, which he said would allow him to impose mask requirements in schools within the city’s limits.

Because adults, as well as children age 12 and older, are eligible to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, Benjamin said he was not considering a universal mask mandate, only one intended to protect age-ineligible kids.

“The challenge is that our babies are unvaccinated,” said Benjamin, currently in his third and final term as Columbia mayor and among South Carolina’s most notable Democrats.

“If we as a community are not willing to do what is necessary to keep them safe and keep them alive, then that is indeed a statement on who we are as a people,” he added.

Disagreements over the school masking issue have been percolating as districts and colleges plan to head back to classes this fall.

On July 1, a budget proviso took effect explicitly prohibiting educational institutions from using public funds to enact their own mask mandates. Tuesday, the University of South Carolina reversed its requirement that students and staff be masked indoors on campus after Attorney General Alan Wilson weighed in on that proposal, saying that the proviso — while “inartfully worded” — made the mandate illegal.

Noting that the proviso forbids a school mask mandate, the state Department of Health and Environmental Control said last month that it “strongly recommends mask use for all people when indoors in school settings, especially when physical distancing is not possible.” State Education Department officials have noted publicly that they couldn’t follow updated federal guidance recommending masks in schools.