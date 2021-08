Tyson Foods employees help fight hunger with Harvest Hope Food Bank

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Tyson Foods employees celebrated the reopening of their Bluff Road Facility by helping Harvest Hope Food Bank this week.

Over the past five days, more than 100 Tyson employees packed nonperishable food boxes to be distributed throughout rural communities around the Midlands. 23 of Tyson’s employees were at the Harvest Hope facility on Shop Road to help with the food packing Wednesday.