Columbia man pleads guilty to being a felon in possession of ammunition

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to Acting United States Attorney for the District of South Carolina M. Rhett DeHart, 30-year-old Leonard Earl Mitchell, of Columbia, plead guilty to being a felon in possession of ammunition. This charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and/or a fine of $250,000.

On May 23, 2020, the Columbia Police Department says officers responded to reports of shots being fired on Two Notch Road. Once on the scene, officers say they found spent 9mm shell casings in the parking lot of a business. Upon reviewing surveillance video, investigators say an unknown individual fired two shots in the direction of Mitchell as he was exiting the business. Investigators say Mitchell took cover behind a nearby car, pulled out a gun and fired 10 rounds at a car traveling north on Two Notch Road. Authorities say Mitchell fled the scene following the incident.

According to authorities, a Columbia police officer recognized Mitchell in the footage based off a previous interaction and the distinctive tattoos on his face. Officials say Mitchell was arrested on June 4, 2020 on other warrants. Authorities say he was previously convicted of felonies which include assault and battery, distribution of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine/cocaine and carry or concealing weapon by inmates.