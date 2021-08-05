Ready to count to 8? The PBR returns this weekend to the CLA

Tyler Ryan speaks with Professional Bull Rider Venn Johns about his career in 8 seconds

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – The family excitement of professional bull riding returns to the Colonial Life Arena Saturday, as the Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour comes to town, for the second time in series history.

Tyler Ryan learned more about the tour, and one of its stars, Venn Johns, who shared his journey to professional bull riding, after finding success as a gymnast and championship MMA fighter.

You can find more info here: https://pbr.com/news/2021/06/ pendleton-whisky-velocity- tour-returns-to-columbia- south-carolina-for-second- time-in-series-history-aug-7/