SOUTH CAROLINA (WOLO) – The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce reported the lowest number of initial unemployment insurance claims since the pandemic began in 2020.

According to the department, from July 25 – 31, 1,341 initial claims were filed.

That’s a decrease of 138 claims filed from the previous week of July 18 – 24, when 1,479 initial claims were filed.

Officials say the highest number of initial unemployment insurance claims was 87,686 during the week of April 5 – 11 in 2020.

According to SCDEW, since March 15, 2020, 915,566 total initial unemployment insurance claims have been filed in the Palmetto State.

The department says $242.94 was the average weekly payout last week and 12,863 claimants received payments.

The U.S. Department of Labor says the number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell last week by 14,000 to 385,000.