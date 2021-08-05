Sumter PD looking for missing woman last seen leaving a business of South Pike West

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)— The Sumter Police Department says they are looking for a missing woman who did not return to her home Wednesday night or go to work Thursday morning. Police are asking for your help finding 49-year-old Stacy Melissa Stevens, of Jasmine Street.

According to authorities, she was last seen leaving a business on South Pike West around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Stevens is described as 5’6″and weighing about 170 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes. Police say she is driving a silver 2011 Toyoota Corolla with South Carolina license plate “UST835”.

If you know where Stevens may be, call 803-436-2700.