Columbia Police Department makes arrest after seizing firearm during traffic stop

1/2 Dominique Samuel Dominique Samuel Courtesy: Columbia Police Department

2/2 CPD Gun Seizure 0806 Gun seized by police Source: Columbia Police Department



COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Police Department says they arrested a man after a gun was seized during a traffic stop. Authorities say Dominique Samuel is charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of a stolen weapon.

Officials say his bond was set at $20,000.