UPDATE: Man shot outside Waffle House on Two Notch has died

UPDATE: A shooting victim has died after being shot outside of a Waffle House on Two Notch.

Raqwan Williams, 24, who faces a charge of murder.

Original Story:

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting they say took place outside the Waffle House in the 7500 block of Two Notch Road. Deputies say the shooting happened shortly after 3 p.m. outside the Waffle House, when a man fired shots at another man.

Authorities say the victim suffered a gunshot wound to the upper body and ran across the road before collapsing near the intersection of Two Notch Road and Barbara Drive. Deputies say the victim was taken to the hospital, and they detained a person of interest.

Investigators say they do not currently know if the victim and shooter knew each other.

The investigation is ongoing.