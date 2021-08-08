Clarendon County deputies giving out free school supplies next week

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Kids in Clarendon County have the chance to get some free school supplies next week. The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office is having a Back to School Drive-Thru event for all students from Kindergarteners to seniors in high school.

On Wednesday, August 11 from 6-7 p.m., you can go to the East Clarendon Middle and High School football field/bus loop on Coker Street o pick up some free school supplies and a hot dog. Your child must be in the car to get these free supplies while they last.

If you can’t make Wednesday’s event, visit the Clarendon One Community Resource Center on Thursday, August 12 between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. for the same opportunity.