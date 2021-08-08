Dawn Staley, A’ja Wilson earn gold with Team USA in Tokyo

TOKYO — For the second time, Dawn Staley and A’ja Wilson are champions together. With all due respect to the 2017 National Championship, this latest one came on a slightly bigger stage.

Saturday night, the US women’s national team — led by Staley — topped host nation Japan 90-75 in the gold medal game of the Tokyo Olympics to claim the country’s seventh straight gold medal in women’s basketball. That ties the streak of seven consecutive gold medal for the US men’s team from 1936-1968.

Wilson flourished on her 25th birthday to earn gold in her first trip to the Olympics. The former Gamecock legend posted 19 points in the win.

This is Staley’s first gold medal as the head coach of the US women’s team, but she’s won three as a player and two as an assistant coach.