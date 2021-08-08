FBI Columbia hosting Civil Rights & Hate Crimes Symposium later this month

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The FBI Columbia field office is hosting a public Civil Rights & Hate Crimes Symposium later this month.

You can participate in four events throughout the Palmetto State at the following dates and locations:

Sat. Aug. 21 – Charleston Marriot, 170 Lockwood Blvd., Charleston

Sat. Aug. 28 – Cooperative Conference Center, 169 Laurelhurst Ave., Columbia

Sat. Sept. 11 – Greenville Convention Center, 1 Exposition Dr., Greenville

Sat. Sept. 25 – Myrtle Beach and Spa at Grande Dunes, 400 Costa Verde Dr., Myrtle Beach

All events will go from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

The public can speak with law enforcement on if they were victims of hate crimes, their knowledge of it and how they can report any hate crimes.

Event officials say they want to work with the public to help better protect the community together.

To register, please visit FBI Columbia’s website.