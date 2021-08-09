RCSD investigating after a body is found near the road outside the Blythewood HS stadium

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says they are investigating after a body was discovered by a road near the Blythewood High School stadium.

Around 9:45 a.m., deputies say they were called to the 10000 block of Wilson Boulevard for reports of a body being found. Authorities say they found the body of a male near bushes that were by the road outside the Blythewood High School stadium.

Authorities say the Richland County Coroner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.