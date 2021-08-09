SC for Ed reports more than 1,600 teacher vacancies in SC public schools

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Many kids in South Carolina are heading back to school this month, and SC for Ed says there are still more than 1,600 classroom teacher vacancies posted in South Carolina public schools, as of Saturday. That’s nearly 500 more than this time last year.

The average South Carolina school district is currently seeking 19 teachers, a nurse, three custodians, a bus driver and other positions.

SC for Ed’s Nicole Walker says she fears for the teaching profession in our state. With millions of dollars in CARES Act funds available to school districts this year, SC for Ed continues to encourage South Carolinians to reach out to their districts and advocate for some of those funds to go towards staffing shortages.